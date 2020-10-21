GM announces plans for a new electric Hummer pickup truck

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Seven auto companies have plans to roll out new battery-powered pickup trucks over the next two years, aiming to cash in on a popular and lucrative market for expensive vehicles. General Motors is among them.

GM announced a new electric Hummer pickup, with a high-end version due in showrooms sometime in the fall of next year.

Ford, Tesla, Bollinger Motors, Nikola, Rivian and Lordstown Motors also want a piece of what is now a petroleum-powered market dominated by trucks from Detroit.

All intend to start producing them between June of next year and the end of 2022.

