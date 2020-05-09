GM employees getting back-to-work packages with masks, letter from CEO Mary Barra

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a General Motors facility in Langhorne, Pa. Fiat Chrysler is moving to dismiss a racketeering lawsuit filed by rival General Motors, denying allegations that it bribed union officials to impose higher labor costs on GM. In papers filed Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 with the federal court in Detroit, FCA argued that GM’s lawsuit is not based on facts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Every General Motors employee in the nation is about to get a back-to-work package delivered to their homes with five face masks each, instructions for returning to the job and a letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.

A GM spokesman confirmed Friday, May 8, that the packages have been mailed for delivery as the company ramps up to restart production at most of its manufacturing plants with a single shift starting May 18.

GM closed its manufacturing plants in North America more than a month ago in response to the coronavirus emergency.

Salaried and skilled trades workers at many plants, including facilities in Flint, Saginaw and Bay City, are scheduled to begin to return to work next week to prepare for a return to automobile production.

Dan Flores, a GM spokesman, said every worker will receive the packages, which include a flier that highlights new safety protocols.

In a mass message to its employees last month, the company started to describe changes workers should expect, including completion of a health questionnaire and temperature screening before re-entering plants, and the company’s expectation that workers will wear safety glasses and GM-provided, medical-grade masks.

Flores said the letter from Barra was not immediately available.

In a Facebook message to members, UAW Local 602, which represents workers at GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant, said to be “on the lookout over the next several days for a GM safety care package.”

“These packages are being mailed to your home and include five face masks and material to help familiarize you with our return-to-work safety protocols,” the message says. “Our hope is that you will use these masks for yourself and your loved ones, because safety at home is just as important as safety at work.”

This article is adapted by MLive.