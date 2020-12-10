GM’s driverless car company sends vehicles to San Francisco

SAN RAMON, Cali. (WLNS) – Cruise, the self-driving car company largely owned by General Motors and Honda, is sending vehicles with no drivers to San Francisco.

Cruise got permission to operate fully autonomous vehicles on California’s roads about two months ago. The company is expected to strive toward a driverless taxi service, although it has not announced plans on when that will happen.

Several companies are planning autonomous taxi services as potential competitors to ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft. The Google spinoff company Waymo is already offering driverless taxi rides in the Phoenix area.