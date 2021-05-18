GoFundMe set up for child killed by bus in Grand Ledge

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– A GofundMe set up for 9-year-old Malachi Williams who was killed in Grand Ledge Monday, raised more than $11,000 in just two hours.

Williams died after he was hit by a school bus while riding his bike shortly after school got out in the 1000 block on Jenne Street.

“Malachi was a light to everyone he knew. He was a free spirit who loved to have fun. Malachi was a prayer warrior and he loved Jesus, he loved his family, and he loved his friends,” the GoFundMe reads. “He was always sensitive to the needs and emotions of those around him. He gave his love and hugs freely. He will be greatly missed by everyone who was blessed to know him. Please pray for his parents Eric and Amber, and his older brother Judah.”

Liberty Church is organizing the fundraiser and says the money will help with funeral expenses, and some living expenses so that the family can take time to heal without having to worry about money.

The fundraiser has a goal of $15,000.