LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The social media site Parler has been removed from the Google Play store until the social media platform implements moderation policies, reports Axios’ Ashley Gold.

GOOGLE PLAY IS suspending PARLER until they start having moderation policies, the company tells me 🚨 — Ashley Gold (@ashleyrgold) January 9, 2021

Parler is a Twitter-alternative marketed as being a free speech haven. The site is popular amongst Donald Trump supporters and far-right groups.

The Apple App store also removed Parler today for similar reasons.