Gov. Whitmer announces new important director roles in the state

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the new important director roles in the state of Michigan. Today she announced the new Unemployment Insurance Agency’s acting director.

The new Director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency will be Julia Dale.

Dale served as an assistant attorney general and Section Head of Business and Charities Section in the Office of the Attorney General and has worked in different high-level roles at the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

“Julia will hit the ground running and I am proud to have a permanent director leading the way at UIA,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Under her leadership, I am confident that UIA will clear the backlog, tackle waste, fraud, and abuse, and get people the resources they need while saving taxpayer dollars.”

“I am honored to continue serving my fellow Michiganders at the UIA,” said Julia Dale. “As we emerge from the pandemic, there is so much work to do to ensure that we can deliver benefits to families who need them and I cannot wait to pursue long-overdue changes and work with the incredible staff to get things done.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer also announced other roles such as Michelle Lange to serve as the Director of the Dept. of Technology, Management, and Budget. She held roles such as the chief deputy director, director of Executive Direction and Operations, chief of staff to the director, and as the department legislative liaison.

Lange has worked under both Democratic and Republican governors. Lange also served as a judge on the Michigan Tax Tribunal and spent 12 years as a staff member in the Michigan Senate.

“Michelle has served in several high-level roles at DTMB and will continue moving the department forward as we work to find a permanent director,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Her decades of experience working across the aisle will help her steward the department and support state government as we stay laser-focused on growing our economy and putting more Michiganders on paths to prosperity.”

“DTMB is an outstanding organization of experienced and dedicated professionals who work to help, connect, and solve the issues of the day, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead the team,” said Michelle Lange. “I am committed to continuing to provide top-notch administrative services to state departments, ensuring they can keep getting the job done for all Michiganders. Michigan’s families, communities, and small businesses are counting on us.”

The State of Michigan will conduct a nationwide search to select a permanent DTMB director.

Laura Clark will become the state’s chief information officer, and direct the state’s technology and digital security efforts.

“Laura’s leadership plays a key role in keeping state employees safe online and helps them focus on getting things done for families,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I am thrilled to have her perspective and expertise so we can continue delivering for Michiganders.”

“Technology is paramount to delivering government services and I am committed to advancing innovative and safe solutions that reach all residents and businesses,” said Laura Clark. “Michiganders deserve a government focused on delivering for them, and I am excited for the opportunity to make that a reality.”