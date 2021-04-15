Gov. Whitmer Announces Steps to Fight Payroll Fraud and Prioritize Michigan Jobs in State Purchasing Decisions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer announced changes to protocols for state contract bids to implement the Michigan Jobs First Executive Directive. These new protocols will let companies compete fairly, protect wages, and health care.

The Department of Technology, Management and Budget will have bidders complete a vendor questions worksheet. The worksheet will provide details on a bidder’s labor, environmental compliance record, certification of classified employees, and disclosing any related-information to Michigan’s economic impact.

The reason why the worksheet is so important it can help protect workers against payroll fraud.

“Michigan is home to the hardest working people and best businesses in the world, and our state should work to ensure that more of our Michigan tax dollars support Michigan workers and businesses at every opportunity,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “We want Michigan to be a home for opportunity for everyone, which begins with supporting businesses that provide fair wages and good benefits. Today’s actions strengthen our commitment to these priorities and bring the greatest possible benefit to Michigan’s businesses, workers, and families.”

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, can use the information on the vendor questions worksheet to keep track of labor and environmental track records into the procurement process.

“For companies that are doing the right thing, these anti-fraud measures are an important step forward that can promote fairness, competition, and greater workplace protections,” said Tom Lutz, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.