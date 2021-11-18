Gov. Whitmer proposes $300 million expansion for MI Clean Water plan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 66th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner at TCF Center in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $300 million expansion of the MI Clean Water plan on Thursday, building on a previously announced $200 million plan to replace lead services.

The funding comes from the American Rescue plan and totals $885 million in total.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to use the federal dollars we have to put Michiganders first and make lasting investments in our water infrastructure,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a press release.

“Together, we can utilize the resources we have to create thousands of good-paying jobs, deliver safe water to every home and kid in school, and shore up our water infrastructure to make it more resilient to extreme weather. I look forward to the $1.3 billion in federal funding specifically for water that we will get, among billions more, from the bipartisan federal infrastructure plan.”

Whitmer’s administration has spent around $1.87 billion in water projects.

“With renewed focus on lead in Michigan’s aging drinking water service lines and plumbing these resources are helpful in giving communities the tools they need to accelerate the essential work of removing lead from water systems,” said Liesl Clark, Director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. “Fixing decades-old problems as fast as possible requires commitment and teamwork from local, state, federal and non-governmental partners. This strengthens those partnerships and commitments.”