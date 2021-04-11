Gov. Whitmer pushes for more vaccine doses as COVID-19 cases surge

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a coronavirus briefing in Lansing on Feb. 4, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer is pressing the Biden administration to send more vaccine doses to Michigan amid a rise in case numbers, deaths, and hospitalizations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the federal government has declined to send more shots to the entire state. Currently, they will continue to follow the plan to distribute a vast amount of doses based on the specific adult population size.

Governor Whitmer told CBS News, “We are seeing a surge in Michigan despite the fact that we have some of the strongest policies in place, mask mandates, capacity limits, working from home. We’ve asked our state for a two-week pause,” Whitmer said in an interview on “Face the Nation” a segment on CBS News. “So despite all of that, we are seeing a surge because of these variants. And that’s precisely why we’re really encouraging them to think about surging vaccines into the state of Michigan.”

According to the CDC, on Thursday last week, Michigan has administered over 5.3 million doses of the vaccine.

According to CBS News, Whitmer states the spike in positive infection rates in the past is due to low infection rates and individuals having a lack of antibodies.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response Team’s coordinator, says the Biden administration will be sending more vaccinators, testing supplies, therapeutics, and treatments to Michigan.