Gov. Whitmer responds to presidential election results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement, after the presidential race was called for Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris.

Statement from Governor Whitmer on the 2020 Election Results: pic.twitter.com/koP6MlgzSN — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) November 7, 2020

The governor sends her congratulations to the newly president-elect and vice president-Elect.

“I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought win in this election. I look forward to working with both of the as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy, and save lives.” said Whitmer.

Whitmer was at one time a candidate under consideration to become Biden’s running mate, shortly after he became the apparent Democratic presidential nominee.