Gov. Whitmer Reviews I-196 rebuilding Michigan project in Allegan County

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer traveled the I-96 construction project in Allegan County to discuss a rebuilding Michigan plan. The plan focuses on state highways and bridges in Michigan.

“We are rebuilding Michigan’s roads and bridges to keep our families safe, support the movement of goods to our small businesses, and strengthen our economy overall,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Rebuilding Michigan plan fixes our state’s most critical roads without an increase at the gas pump. By investing in Michigan’s infrastructure, we will support thousands of good-paying jobs, and put Michigan on the right track toward becoming a leader in infrastructure.”

This project on 1-96 is apart of a $34 million rebuilding Michigan investment to improve approximately 12 miles of the freeway and support nearly 430 jobs. So far, this project includes rebuilding and resurfacing roads, culvert replacements, bridge improvements, and replacing the Saugatuck Rest Area with a new facility.