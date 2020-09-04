Gov. Whitmer: September 2020 is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)— On Friday, Governor Whitmer announced September would be Childhood Cancer Awareness month in Michigan.

“My heart goes out to the brave children who are battling cancer and their supportive families,” said Governor Whitmer. “Children with cancer show outstanding courage and determination at such a young age. We owe it to them and their families to make healthcare more affordable and accessible. During this month and throughout the year, I encourage everyone to educate themselves on childhood cancer and do their part to help a friend, loved one or neighbor who might be facing it.”

Childhood Cancer Awareness month honors the approximate 11,050 children who are diagnosed with cancer each year and the 1,190 children who die each year from cancer. Two-thirds of childhood cancer survivors will face chronic health conditions as a result of their treatment, and many families face financial hardship as a result of expensive treatment. Organizations like the American Childhood Cancer Organization help children and their families cope with emotional, educational, and financial support.