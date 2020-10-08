Gov. Whitmer talks exclusively with 6 News about kidnapping plot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down exclusively with 6 News today, following the news that state and federal law enforcement busted a plot, to kidnap, and possibly kill her.

Whitmer says, “she knew this job would be tough.”

According to authorities, they first learned about the plot months ago on social media.

They arrested the six men last night, who now face federal charges in relation to the plot.

A court document filed Tuesday identifies the suspects in a federal case as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

All the suspects except for Croft, who is from Delaware, are from Michigan.

In the criminal complaint, an FBI agent wrote that talk of targeting the governor surfaced as early as June as Fox and other members of an unnamed militia met in Ohio. They were angry about Whitmer’s mandates issued in response to the coronavirus that shut down businesses.

The documents show that as conversations continued over the following months, sometimes at tactical training gatherings, a more firm plan formed.

“Fox described it as a ‘Snatch and grab, man. Grab the (expletive) Governor. Just grab the (expletive). Because that that point, we do that, dude — it’s over,’” the criminal complaint reads in part.

According to the document, the militia members talked about storming the state Capitol in Lansing and killing police officers, but Garbin shut that idea down. It was then the focus turned to the governor’s vacation home. The suspects allegedly figured out where that house was and went there Aug. 29 to scope it out.

Fox ultimately bought a Taser to use in the attack. In addition to discussing various bombings, Garbin suggested blowing up a nearby bridge in an effort to slow the police response.

The plan was to take Whitmer to Wisconsin and hold a kangaroo court trial for treason.

<<<Watch the full exclusive interview in the video above