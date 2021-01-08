AP sources: Whitmer wants K-12 schools reopened by March 1

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will strongly encourage all K-12 schools in Michigan to reopen for in-person instruction by March 1 as the starts offering the coronavirus vaccine to teachers.

Two education officials briefed on the governor’s planned announcement spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity ahead of a Friday afternoon news conference.

The 1:30 p.m. press conference, hosted in Lansing, will be held on Friday afternoon. Whitmer will be joined, as usual, by Michigan's chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Many schools have been fully remote during the pandemic.

Detroit Public Schools, the largest district in the state, is fully remote right now but said earlier this week it hopes to resume in-person learning in early February. Grand Rapids Public Schools has been entirely remote all school year; it already plans to get have kids back in person on Jan. 19. Wyoming Public Schools expects to return in person Jan. 18. Kalamazoo Public Schools, also completely remote, currently doesn’t intend to get back in person until the third trimester, which starts March 12.

The governor will not seek to require in-person classes — her unilateral emergency powers were curbed by a court ruling — but she wants them at least to be offered.

Coronavirus has infected more than 512,000 people in Michigan since March 2020 and been linked to more than 13,000 deaths.

While the state has been seeing improving metrics for about a month, the decline in the case rate has plateaued and there has been an increase in the daily positivity rate. On Wednesday, the state’s leading epidemiologist said in a virtual briefing that “we’re not going to see this continued decline” and that she was “expecting a rebound.”