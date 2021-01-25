Gov. Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses education in Michigan during a Jan. 7, 2021, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

****This news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M. you can watch it here live****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference Monday afternoon, to provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

She will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel

The governor held a news conference on Friday, she announced the state’s next epidemic order, which will take effect Monday, February 1, officially allowing indoor dining at restaurants with certain requirements; concessions at casinos, movie theaters, and stadiums; personal services requiring mask removal; and non-residential gatherings of up to 10 people from two households.

The new order will last three weeks, until Sunday, Feb. 21.

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity with up to 100 people. Tables must be six feet apart with no more than six people per table. Outdoor tents with four sides are permitted under these same rules. Bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m. Additionally, contact information must be collected from diners for contact tracing purposes.

The epidemic order continues to temporarily pause indoor contact sports and other venues and activities where participants have close physical contact and are not consistently masked, like water parks. However, as of Jan. 22, stadiums can allow up to 500 people at venues that seat over 10,000 people, and stadiums that seat less than 10,000 are allowed to be at 20% capacity, up to 250 people.

Also on Friday, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon announced he was resigning his post.

He made that announcement public on twitter.

Today, I am resigning from the Whitmer Administration. It’s been an honor to serve alongside wonderful colleagues. I look forward to the next chapter. — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) January 22, 2021

In response, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced she has appointed Elizabeth Hertel, as the new Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

Hertel currently serves as the Senior Chief Deputy Director for Administration for MDHHS, where she oversees External Relations and Communications, Finance and Administration, Legislative Services, Legal Affairs, Policy & Planning, Strategic Integration, Organizational Services, Workforce Engagement, and Community and Faith Engagement.