Gov. Whitmer to sign K-12 budget into law

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the state’s new K-12 budget into law this morning.

The signing is scheduled to begin around 10:15 a.m. at a school in Macomb Township, north of Detroit. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature last week approved the $17.1 billion budget, an increase of 10% over the previous year, the Associated Press reported. It sends more money to Detroit and charter schools to wipe out the per-pupil funding gap, expands state-funded preschool to more 4-year-olds, pays to hire more school nurses and counselors and directs millions funds to support students who need extra help reading.

Whitmer will be joined by Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, Chippewa Valley School District Superintendent Ronald Roberts, Ojibwa Elementary School Principal Leo Kondziolka and Chippeway Valley teachers Michelle Woodman and Cara Konicek.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.