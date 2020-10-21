Governor Gretchen Whitmer to hold COVID-19 news conference today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Michigan coronavirus news conference on Aug. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Happening this afternoon, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference at 1:30, to provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will also join the governor in today’s news conference.

Today’s press conference comes as Ingham County’s Health Officer Linda Vail said COVID-19 hospitalizations are back up to the levels they were at in April at Sparrow Health System.

“I am looking at numbers in Sparrow Health Systems and their COVID Census as they call it; they’re comparable to what we saw in April when we had the most hospitalizations we’ve seen during the pandemic.

Michigan’s test positivity rate is increasing — and it’s now above the World Health Organization’s recommended 5.0%.

<<<You can watch the press conference here at wlns.com.