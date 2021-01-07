Governor Whitmer, coalition of governors, release statement urging federal government to release vaccines to states.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom (CA), Laura Kelly (KS), J.B. Pritzker (IL), Tim Walz (MN), Andrew Cuomo (NY), Tony Evers (WI), and Jay Inslee (WA) sent a letter today to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer General Gustave Perna requesting that the federal government distribute the COVID-19 vaccine doses that are currently being held back by the Trump Administration.

“Our states are ready to work around the clock to ramp up distribution, get more shots in arms, and save more American lives,” the governors said.

“General Perna, as you have stated before, ‘a vaccine sitting on a shelf is not effective.’ We couldn’t agree with you more. That’s why we are asking for your help now. When we work together, we can end this pandemic and return to a life of normalcy sooner. Our finest medical researchers have made it crystal clear: if we fail, there will be even more dire consequences for our families, our small businesses, and our economy. This is America. There is no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s work together and get it done.”

Yesterday, Governor Whitmer’s administration announced that Michigan is entering a new phase of vaccine distribution.

On January 11, the state will begin offering vaccine to Michiganders age 65 and older, frontline essential workers including police officers, first responders, frontline state and federal workers and jail /prison staff, preK-12 educators, support staff and childcare providers.