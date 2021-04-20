Governor Whitmer fills potholes with Oakland County Road Commission

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer filled potholes with the Oakland County Roads Commission in Lake Orion today.

The governor worked alongside road commission staff to learn about patching techniques and road repair strategies.

“I am thrilled that the Oakland County Road Commission allowed me to roll up my sleeves and play a small part in the vital work they do each and everyday,” said Governor Whitmer. “We must continue to rebuild our roads and bridges to keep Michiganders safe and bolster our economy.”

Making long term investments in Michigan’s crumbling infrastructure is one of Governor Whitmer’s major priorities.

Last year, Whitmer announced the Rebuilding Michigan plan, a $3.5 billion bond plan to rebuild state highways and bridges, expanding hundreds of major new road projects over the next five years.