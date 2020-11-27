Governor Whitmer Proclaims Today as Post Office Day

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer has proclaimed November 27, 2020, as Post Office Day to recognize the postal workers’ crucial, work throughout the entire year and as they enter their busiest delivery season between Thanksgiving and the start of the New Year.

“This year, our postal workers have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, doing crucial work by delivering Michiganders their prescription medication, election mail and ballots, and other necessities so that others may stay safe at home,” said Governor Whitmer. “On this day, we should all take a moment to thank our postal workers for their tireless work to ensure everyone has access to this essential public service. We owe it to them and other front line workers to do our part to slow the spread of the virus. Each of us has a role to play by masking up, practicing safe physical distancing, and washing our hands. These steps are what the public health experts say we need to take to avoid overwhelmed hospitals and death counts like we saw in the spring. ”

The United States Postal Service was developed at the Second Continental Congress on July 26, 1775, as the “United States Post Office” where Benjamin Franklin was named as the first postmaster general. The USPS is the only delivery service that is publicly accessible to all Americans, regardless of their zip code. The Postal Reorganization Act of 1970, declared the post office as a basic and fundamental service provided to the people by the government. The United States Post Office holds a favorable rating from the vast majority of citizens.