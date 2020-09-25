Governor Whitmer proclaims today Hunting & Fishing day

In this Monday, May 4, 2020 photo, a wild turkey crosses a field in Freeport, Maine. States around the country are encouraging hunters to hunt turkeys this spring despite social distancing rules. The hunt will look different than usual because of concerns about the virus. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LANSING, Mich. — Today, Governor Whitmer proclaimed September 26, 2020, as Hunting and Fishing Day in Michigan.

The move is to recognize the importance of hunting and fishing in our state, and to bring awareness to conservation efforts by hunters and anglers.

National Hunting and Fishing Day was established in 1972 to celebrate and recognize hunters and anglers for their contributions to fish and wildlife.

Hunting and fishing support conservation efforts by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources by generating $100 million last year. Hunting and fishing benefit Michigan’s economy by annually generating $11.2 billion, and this spending supports more than 171,000 jobs in Michigan.

“With access to beautiful forests, the Great Lakes, and thousands of inland lakes, Michigan has a rich tradition of hunting and fishing that dates back further than the state itself,” said Governor Whitmer. “Hunters and anglers across our state are a crucial part of conservation. Since its establishment, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has worked alongside experts and researches to keep our wildlife safe. It is on all of us to protect our environment and resources.”