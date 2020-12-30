Governor Whitmer Signs Bipartisan Flint Settlement Bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– News out of Lansing Wednesday afternoon, as the office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan Senate Bills 1251 and 1252 creating the Flint Settlement Trust Fund within the Michigan Department of Treasury, and amending the Michigan Strategic Fund Act, to address the funding of the $641.2 million settlement in the civil Flint Water cases.

“What happened in Flint should never have happened,” said Governor Whitmer. “From my first month in office, Attorney General Nessel and I made it clear to our teams that even though we inherited this situation, it was our responsibility to achieve the best possible settlement for the children and families of Flint. While this settlement will never be enough to compensate for what happened, it is a major step toward helping the people of Flint heal. I want to thank Senators Ananich and Stamas for sponsoring these bipartisan bills. This is another example of both parties working together to protect the people of our state.”

In August, the State of Michigan announced a $600 million settlement of the civil lawsuits brought against the state by Flint residents after the water supply for the City of Flint was switched to the Flint River in April 2014.

“There is no amount of money that can restore trust or erase the damage inflicted upon the people of Flint. While there are many who view today’s bill signing as the end of this story, for the people of Flint it is a chance at a new beginning,” said Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich. “This settlement is a measure of justice for the victims of the water crisis, and specifically the children of Flint who may endure the impact of lead poisoning for years to come.”

“Today’s bill signing delivers accountability to the people of Flint. I hope it brings some closure to the families affected by the crisis,” Senator Jim Stamas said. “This settlement ends the fiscal uncertainty the crisis created in our state and allows us to move forward.”

“I echo the sentiments of many that no amount of money will heal the wounds inflicted on this community. The residents of the City of Flint deserve justice and they deserve a resolution to these lawsuits,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “As a strong man of faith, I would ask that we continue to pray for the City of Flint and those who have been negatively impacted.”