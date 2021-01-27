Governor Whitmer to give State of the State address tonight

****The governor’s address will begin at 7 P.M. you can watch it here live****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address, following a very rough 2020 for both the state and the country.

Shortly after Whitmer gave her address last year, she faced the biggest challenge of her time in office, responding to a pandemic that would go on to claim thousands of Michigan lives.

According to the governor’s office website, she plans to reflect on actions she has taken as governor to support Michiganders, eradicating COVID-19 and strengthening the state’s economy, and fixing the road ahead.

“We can’t talk about the state of our state without talking about COVID — where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re headed,” the governor told The Associated Press. “We recognize there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

To date 552,556 have tested positive for COVID-19, 14,405 have died from Complications of the virus.

A challenge the governor has had while responding to the pandemic here in Michigan, a Republican state legislature, with who she’s had a bumpy relationship, and the legislature has not agreed with her approach in terms of state restrictions.

“I think the circumstances we’re in are not anything any of us could have ever imagined, and yet what are our choices. There aren’t any choices. We’ve got to grit our teeth, keep doing the next right thing, and layout a vision for what’re we’re doing in 2021″ said Whitmer while speaking to 6 News-Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick on Tuesday ahead of the speech. ” There’s no question that this current legislature, we’ve got a new speaker of the house, I am hopeful to get to know him well, and find common ground, we’ve had a few conversations and I’m hopeful, he’s got three daughters so we’ve got a lot in common, and the senate that’s returning, there’s no question that relationship is, uh, needs a lot of work.”

Another likely focus of the governor’s speech, her Michigan COVID Recovery Plan which she says will jumpstart the State’s Economy and End the COVID-19 Pandemic. A plan she hopes she can get Michigan lawmakers to agree to support.

“To help grow and strengthen our economy, we must provide crucial support for our families, small businesses, and frontline workers,” said Governor Whitmer. “The MI COVID Recovery Plan will help small businesses get through the winter, help us put more shots in arms and ramp up vaccine distribution, and get our kids back on track in school. It’s the right thing to do to protect public health and jumpstart our economy, and I’m ready to work with the legislature to get it done.”

Tomorrow Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth will provide their response to the governor’s address, and answer questions. You can watch that here on wlns.com.