Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The governor said she will make an announcement on reopening gyms and clarifying the standing of high school and other youth sports “very soon,” saying she knows many are anxious about their status amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

This news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 P.M.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference this afternoon, to provide an update about COVID-19.

This will be the Governor’s first news conference of the week, she held two last week on Tuesday and Thursday. You can watch Thursday’s update in the video below.

On Saturday, state officials reported an additional 6,004 new cases of COVID-19 and 193 death. 145 of those deaths were found during a vital records search.

As of Saturday, December 5th, 395,036 people had been affected by COVID-19 in Michigan, 9,854 people have died from complications of the virus.

In her most recent COVID-19 Update, the governor focused on the Racial Disparities Task Force.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist who chairs the task force says, the state has made a lot of progress with the Racial Disparities Task Force. When the pandemic first started in Michigan, African Americans accounted for 38 percent of the cases, while African Americans only make up 14 percent of the state’s population. Now, African Americans only account for 9 percent of COVID cases in Michigan.

“The coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on the health, economic, and educational challenges that communities of color face daily,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist said. “Today’s report shows that significant progress has been made toward our goal to reduce these disparities over the past six months. But as cases continue to rise, we need to recognize that our work is not done because each of us have a role to play to make sure that we defeat this virus.”

Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun also gave her report on the COVID-19 numbers in the state. She says she’s cautiously optimistic about the downward trend of numbers but is worried about a spike related to Thanksgiving.

Dr. Khaldun also shared new information from the CDC regarding quarantine periods. She said new findings show that 99 percent of people show symptoms within 10 days. Based on these numbers, those who have been exposed now only need to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14.