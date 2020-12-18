Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. In an indictment released Thursday, Dec. 17, a federal grand jury charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists angry over her policies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Happening today, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold her second news conference of the week, to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, during her first update of the week, Whitmer talked about the positive effects of the state’s “pause” on the COVID-19 numbers and the exciting news of the vaccine. You can watch that full conference in the video below.

Also joining Gov. Whitmer was the Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Dr. Khaldun said that because Michiganders did their part and for the large-part, stayed home during Thanksgiving, the state is not seeing an outbreak related to the holiday.

“We are cautiously optimistic that there was not a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases,” Dr. Khaldun said. “That means many Michiganders did their part in keeping the spread of the virus down over the Thanksgiving holiday. We showed that we care about ourselves, our families and our community. Let’s keep doing that.”

Nessel was there today to talk about online scams and said bad actors are always on the prowl during tough times and COVID-19 is no exception.

“Early in the pandemic, my office was made aware of retailers attempting to sell phony COVID-19 testing kits and fake COVID-19 protection patches,” Nessel said. “Now, as the vaccine for the virus is starting to be delivered around the country, bad actors are again attempting to scam consumers with false claims, products and services.”

Today’s news conference comes after yesterday state officials announced Michigan added 4,024 new COVID-19 cases and 190 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan have dropped in the past week, but the positivity rate is still above the World Health Organization‘s recommended 5%.

In fact, only three U.S. states meet the WHO’s recommended test positivity of 5%, which are: Vermont, Hawaii and the District of Columbia.

Michigan falls on the lower end of that scale with a 9.36% positivity rate. Idaho is no.1 with the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases at 52% while the lowest is Vermont, where only 2.06% of tests come back positive.