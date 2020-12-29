Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Whitmer said Monday, Nov. 16 she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary, pointing to an epidemic-powers law that her administration has used since a setback at the state Supreme Court. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 18 high schools and colleges must halt in-person classes, restaurants must stop indoor dining and entertainment businesses must close. Gathering sizes also will be tightened. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

****This News conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 A.M., you can watch it here live****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference, to give an update on the state’s response to COVID-19. This will be her first press conference in more than a week.

The governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Officer, Doctor Joneigh Khaldun.

Today’s press conference comes, after yesterday, the state announced another 3,239 new positive COVID-19 cases in our state, and 60 new deaths from complications of the virus. Those numbers included figures from both Sunday, and Monday.

Meanwhile, all eyes remain on congress in Washington D.C., after yesterday evening the House of Representatives passed a bill, to increase the stimulus checks in recently signed into law coronavirus relief package from $600 to $2000.

President Trump has been highly supportive, even calling for the increase in stimulus checks himself. The outcome is highly uncertain heading into Tuesday’s session. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declined to publicly address how he plans to handle the issue. But Democrats, sharing a rare priority with Trump, have seized on the opportunity to force Republicans into a difficult vote of either backing or defying the outgoing president.

After bipartisan approval by the House, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned, “There is no good reason for Senate Republicans to stand in the way.”

“There’s strong support for these $2,000 emergency checks from every corner of the country,” Schumer said in a statement late Monday. He called on McConnell to make sure the Senate helps “meet the needs of American workers and families who are crying out for help.”