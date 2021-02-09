Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

****This event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M. you can watch it here live****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a news conference this afternoon, to provide an update on the state’s fight against COVID-19.

That event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 P.M and will be streamed live in a video player above on wlns.com.

The Governor will be joined by Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Doctor Joneigh Khaldun.

This is the governor’s first news conference of the week, her last was on Thursday, December 4th, where she announced the return of contact sports.

Yesterday state health officials reported a total of 1,769 new cases and 11 deaths due to COVID-19 from over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, Michigan has reported 569,417 cases of COVID-19, and 14,905 deaths.





In terms of the daily average of cases and deaths, Michigan saw a decline in both areas, as represented in the graph above.

While the state announced the loosening of restrictions last week, Dr. Khaldun did share her concerns about the spread of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19. Which over the weekend was reported in several West Michigan counties, and yesterday, the Barry Eaton County Health Department confirmed a case in Eaton County.

The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in Great Britain and is the result of mutations to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to CDC, early findings show that the B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death, but more research needs to be done.

Research also shows that the B.1.1.7 variant may be more easily spread than other variants. At this time, there is no evidence that vaccines are less effective against the B.1.1.7 variant.

You can watch a recap of the governor’s last press conference in the video below: