Governor Whitmer to provide COVID-19 update today

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on COVID-19 in Michigan during a Nov. 12, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

***This conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30, you can watch here live on wlns.com***

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will provide her first COVID-19 update this afternoon, since before Thanksgiving.

The Governor will be joined by the state’s Chief Medical Officer Joneigh Khaldun.

The governor’s remarks come on the heals of thousands of new COVID-19 cases being reported daily, and fears holiday gatherings could contribute to the spread.

Yesterday local health departments urged anyone who traveled over the weekend, to stay home, practice extreme caution, and not go out into public unless you have to.

Yesterday State health officials today reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

That daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, November 28th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,214 per day.

As of Saturday, 47% of COVID-19 cases were reported recovered in the state.

Overall 360,449 people have been effected by the virus, while 9,134 have died.

Across the state, hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also rising.

Henry Ford Health System yesterday reported 80% of surgical and ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The hospital released the following numbers (COVID cases as of 11 AM yesterday):

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative in last 30 days: 37,532

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive in last 30 days: 7,350

Total # Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted with COVID-19: 376

Henry Ford Health System says it got the ability to flex its bed capacity as it did in the spring, at the original peak of the virus in Michigan.