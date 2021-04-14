GPS tethers to remain on Whitmer attempted kidnapping suspects

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looks on during a Dec. 15, 2020, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Two brothers who are facing charges for attempting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will continue to be tracked with GPS tethers, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

The ruling was made by Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. He decided that the GPS tethers must remain in effect for Wolverine Watchmen defendants Michael and William Null.

“These men were allegedly part of a complex plot to kidnap and harm the governor. The severity of these crimes and the disregard the defendants display for our institutions of government, warrant close monitoring by the courts,” said Nessel.

You can view what the Null brothers were charged with below:

Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

William Null, 38, of Shelbyville:

Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine; and

Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

Judge Stepka indicated he would rescind the curfew and house arrest portion of the bond condition while maintaining GPS monitoring.