Grace period ending for expired Michigan driver’s licenses

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Starting April 1st, Michigan residents can no longer drive with an expired license or use an expired I-D card.

Any license, card, or registration that expired after March 1st, 2020 must be renewed.

State officials are asking people to book appointments online or use a self-service kiosk.

The Michigan Department of State is required to waive late fees during this time.

To schedule an appointment or find a self-service station click HERE.

