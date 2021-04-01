Grace period ending for expired Michigan driver’s licenses

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Starting April 1st, Michigan residents can no longer drive with an expired license or use an expired I-D card.
Any license, card, or registration that expired after March 1st, 2020 must be renewed.
State officials are asking people to book appointments online or use a self-service kiosk.
The Michigan Department of State is required to waive late fees during this time.
To schedule an appointment or find a self-service station click HERE.
