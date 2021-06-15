Grand Ledge manhunt comes to an end on I-96

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The man that was wanted in Grand Ledge has been arrested on I-96 following a manhunt, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was arrested outside of Grand Ledge after a traffic stop on I-96 located him.

This morning, GLAlerts sent out a message telling people to stay inside as police looked for suspects they believed to be armed and dangerous.

The search came after a car crashed into a home in Grand Ledge and then ran away, according to Ionia County Dispatch.

The family that lives in the home that the car crashed into told 6 News that they were woke up by the crash around 6:00 a.m. Their lawn and deck are damaged and the car appeared to damage some bikes. The family is out of the house and appears to be safe at this time.

