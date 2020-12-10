Grand Rapids airport to offer COVID-19 tests

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –– Passengers and community members will soon be able to take COVID-19 test at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The drive-up, no-appointment-needed site will offer both rapid antigen tests, which provide results in 15 minutes, and molecular PCR tests, which provide results in 24-48 hours.

The testing site will be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

TACKL Health does not currently accept health insurance. Cost for the testing will be $75 for the rapid antigen, $125 for the molecular PCR or $160 for both tests.

Stephen Clark, director of business development for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority, says he hopes the new service will give community members greater peace of mind before traveling or visiting loved ones.

“With so many test sites in West Michigan overloaded, this new site should help increase testing capabilities, especially for those who might not otherwise qualify,” Clark said.