Grand Rapids Symphony offers virtual Mother’s Day performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Celebrate the mother in your life with a Mother’s Day performance from the Grand Rapids Symphony, all from the comfort of your home.

The orchestra has created a virtual performance of the 18th variation from Sergei Rachmaninov’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini” in time for this Mother’s Day.

The performance is led by Music Director Marcelo Lehninger and features his mother, pianist Sonia Goulart, as piano soloist along with some 50 musicians of the Grand Rapids Symphony.

The virtual performance spans the globe, as Goulart joins the symphony virtually from her home in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

“Rhapsody on a Theme of Pananini” is the love song from “Somewhere in Time,” a movie from 1980 filmed on Michigan’s Mackinac Island. The movie is a favorite of Lehninger, who has completed four seasons with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

“It’s a movie I love,” Lehninger said. “I love Rachmaninov, and this piece for the piano is one of my favorites. It’s beautiful, it’s melodic, it’s romantic, and people recognize it.”

“It’s a message of love for all the mothers out there.”

The virtual performance is part of a series from the Grand Rapids Symphony called “From Our Home to Yours,” which includes 39 videos of different performances that have been posted to the orchestra’s YouTube account.

“In challenging times, we need music more than ever,” Lehninger said. “It’s our mission to keep delivering music anyway we can, so we need to come up with creative ways to keep delivering music.”

The Grand Rapids Symphony closed its offices March 16 and canceled all events through May 16. The symphony launched a fundraising campaign in March to maintain operations, which has since raised more than $100,000, according to the release.

“During this extraordinary time, your Grand Rapids Symphony continues to innovate and create new means of sharing the joy of music while also charting new paths for financial support and sustainability,” said President and CEO Mary Tuuk in a released statement.

“Rather than viewing it as an obstacle, we choose to embrace this ‘bridge period’ into our new future and fully capture the opportunities that abound to deliver on our mission during this unprecedented time.”

