LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As the death toll continues to rise in Gaza, the ‘Michigan Task Force for Palestine’ was at the Michigan State Capitol to call on politicians to take charge and urge those in the Middle East to put a stop to the conflict.

“We are urging the Biden administration to ask the Israelis to work to have an immediate cease-fire in regards to the carnage that has taken place right now in Gaza,” said Dawud Walid, Executive Director for the Michigan Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

State representatives in attendance agreed with the calls for a ceasefire and said the senseless killings of civilians need to end.

“It’s very complex,” said state Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit). “But what I do know…what I’m seeing and witnessing right now on October 31st, 2023 is very heartbreaking.”

Others echoed the message.

“We need peace built on justice, we need a recognition that not just some but all human lives have value and are intrinsically important,” said State Representative Alabas Farhat( D-Dearborn). “We need to understand that selective outrage will never lead to a lasting peace.”

The group went on to say that the recent events in the Middle East are hurting communities in the state and added that it’s not a coincidence that they’ve received a rise in complaints regarding intimidation and bullying.

“We believe that this particular situation that has taken place in the Middle East has a direct effect on Muslim Americans and Arab Americans right here in the state so we would hope that our politicians would look at the direct effects of what’s going on over there and how it’s negatively affecting our community,” Walid said.