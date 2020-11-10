Groups push to restore federal protections for gray wolves

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Two coalitions of environmental groups say they are ready to launch legal challenges to keep gray wolves on the Endangered Species List.

The federal government announced last month that gray wolves in the Lower 48 States will be taken off the list, which would remove federal protections for the species. That puts state and tribal governments in charge of how to protect the wolves.

The only exception is for a small population of Mexican gray wolves, a sub-species of the gray wolf that lives in the Southwest.

Gray wolves once ranged from Alaska into Mexico, but hunting and human activity have exterminated them in most of their native range. Recently, smaller populations have emerged in the northern Rocky Mountains and the Great Lakes, including in Michigan.

Voters in Colorado approved a ballot proposal last week to reintroduce gray wolves into some parts of the state.

The Department of Interior says wolf populations are stable enough to remove them from the Endangered Species List. Critics of the move say those populations are still unstable.