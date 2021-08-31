Suspect arrested for attempted child abductions in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say that within hours of putting out a call for help from the public, tips led them to a suspect wanted for multiple child abduction attempts.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the suspect was arrested around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Sgt. John Wittkowski said the arrest was “uneventful” and that the man was unarmed and cooperative.

Police said there were five abduction attempts between Thursday and Monday. The incidents happened in the area of Alpine Avenue and Richmond Street on the city’s northwest side. Two of them happened in Richmond Park and near Harrison Elementary School.

Investigators say the suspect tried to lure boys between 5 and 13 years old by asking them to help him find his lost dog. He implied he had a weapon at least one of the times.

Most recently on Monday, a minor was actually physically assaulted in Richmond Park. Wittkowski said he couldn’t say much about that child’s injuries, but indicated they not serious.

“Certainly, we have to talk about the injuries psychologically and emotionally, not just physically, and that remains to be seen,” Wittkowski added.

In every case GRPD is aware of, the boys ran away and told an adult what happened, then gave police a suspect description. Each of those descriptions matched images of the man shown in surveillance photos from the area.

The Monday assault made the investigation much more urgent, Wittkowski said, and GRPD had “practically every unit” working on the case in some capacity. Police put out the surveillance images and a request for help identifying the person just before midnight.

“We rely on 200,000 citizens and their eyes on the street. Somebody knew this guy, somebody recognized this guy, without a doubt in our minds, and that’s why we put it out there. The photos weren’t great, but pretty distinctive, so the thought was — and very correctly — ‘Hey, we need to get this out to the community,’ and it definitely paid off,” Wittkowski said.

Within eight hours, investigators had gotten the information that led them to the suspect, who was found in the area of 4th Street and Broadway Avenue NW, a little more than a mile from where the assault happened.

Police said the suspect was being interviewed by detectives and the case would be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for charges to be issued. While the suspect’s name has not been released pending those charges, Wittkowski noted he lives in the area and has had previous contact with the justice system.

In a release, Chief Eric Payne thanked the community for helping to solve the case.

“It is this cooperation that makes Grand Rapids a safer place. We rely on the communities help to solve crime and this is a perfect example of how that can happen,” Payne said in a statement.

“We need community’s help and we cannot do it alone,” Wittkowski added, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning. “This was a very good day. This got somebody that needed to get off the street off the street, prevented further incidents from happening and, hopefully, will be a springboard for greater community-police interactions and cooperation.”

Anyone with more information about the case or anyone who knows of any other incidents is asked to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

While Wittkowski noted that abductions are very rare, he advised parents to check in frequently with their kids and talk with them about what to do when something doesn’t seem right.

“Teach your children to react,” Wittkowski said. “Run, scream, kick, fight, knock on a neighbor’s door — just do whatever they can to get away from those types of situations.”

He said area police agencies would be happy to offer parents resources.