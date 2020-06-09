Gym owner planning to protest at the capitol

The state is lifting restrictions as COVID-19 infection rates decline, but so far the governor has not said when gyms will be able to re-open and that is making people and businesses owners frustrated.

This Saturday owner of Crunch Fitness is planning to protest in front of the capitol to show the Governor that people can safely workout.

James Wiese is planning to be there at 9 a.m and will offer free fitness classes to people.

Some of the classes include zumba and kickboxing.

He has been offering outdoor fitness classes for a week and is planning to do that until gyms can reopen.