Halloween tips for children with disabilities.

Mich. (WLNS)- Halloween will look different this year because of the pandemic causing many parents to wonder what is the safest way to go trick or treating, especially if you have a child with autism.

Nia Zakharova works for Easterseals an organization where they provide assistance and education for people with disabilities. She says, many parents this year have been asking her how to keep autistic children safe while going door to door.



Zakharova suggests parents practice trick or treating at home before they go out, that way they know what to expect while going out on Halloween night.



To keep children visible and safe during the night, Zakharova suggests wearing glow in the dark masks, or bracelets. However, the most important thing to prepare for is to show children how to grab candy while maintaining a physical distance.

“Goodie bags of candy so practice the kids grabbing that and not coming up to the door and not coming too close to other people,” says Zakharova.

For the kids staying home, Zakharova says, “reading some social stories for Halloween talking to the kids who are more functioning about what to expect, showing them images and videos of Halloween.”