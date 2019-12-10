BREAKING: Active shooter scene continues in New Jersey

VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED: The Raw Video Above is from an active shooting in Jersey City, please be aware that some language and images may be offensive to some viewers.

JERSEY CITY, NJ (WLNS) – UPDATE (4:16 p.m.): A police officer was shot and two other officers, as well as a civilian, were wounded in a standoff Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey, prosecutors said.

The #HCPO is confirming that one police officer has been fatally shot today in #JerseyCity. Two add'l officers & one civilian have also been struck by gunfire but they are stable. Avoid the entire area surrounding MLK Blvd & Bayview Ave. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) December 10, 2019

Police initially said they were looking for two shooters – a man and a woman, CBS New York reports.



Multiple agencies responded to the scene on a residential street in the city, which is across the Hudson River from Manhattan. The sheriff’s department and a number of police, SWAT and ATF officers were on the scene.

Today is a horrific day. Officers have come under attack and we have several wounded. Our hearts are heavy and the violence is not over.



We need prayers. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 10, 2019

“Today is a horrific day. Officers have come under attack and we have several wounded. Our hearts are heavy and the violence is not over. We need prayers,” the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association tweeted.



New Jersey Turnpike exit ramps at Interchange 14B were closed because of the incident, CBS New York reports.

***ALERT***



NJ Transit Police are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch. Stay clear of the area until further notice. HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow — NJ TRANSIT Police (@NJTransitPolice) December 10, 2019

“NJ Transit Police are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch. Stay clear of the area until further notice. HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow,” New Jersey Transit Police tweeted.



A tweet later Tuesday said, “HBLR Light rail service has resumed but bypassing Danforth Avenue Station. Bus shuttle service is suspended. Updates to follow.”



The situation was ongoing as of mid-Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE (4:06 p.m.): A police officer and multiple others were killed in a shooting in Jersey City Tuesday that authorities say is not believed to have been a terrorism attack.



One officer was pronounced dead at a hospital and multiple other people were found dead at the scene, Mayor Steven Fulop said without indicating how many were killed.



A second officer was struck in the shoulder by gunfire, and two others were injured by shrapnel, Fulop said.



The nearby Sacred Heart School was put on lockdown, but all staff and students were safe, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Newark.

UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): Authorities confirm that one police officer has been killed Tuesday in a Jersey City, New Jersey standoff in a neighborhood. Authorities say two other officers and one civilian have also been hit by gunfire.



Heavy gunfire could be heard as the standoff continued for several hours.



Multiple police agencies were involved and, at one point, authorities rushed bystanders to safety.



Police were searching for two suspects, one man and one woman.

UPDATE (AP): Authorities say that multiple people are dead after a shooting in Jersey City on Tuesday.



They said there was no indication terrorism was behind the standoff marked by heavy gunfire.



The nearby Sacred Heart School was put on lockdown, but all staff and students were safe, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Newark.

ORIGINAL STORY (WCBS): An active shooting is still ongoing as police entered a building 10 minutes ago.



Two officers were shot and one was pronounced dead at the Jersey City Medical Center. The injured officer has an apparent shoulder injury. Two other officers were injured because of shrapnel.



Authorities say they are searching for two shooters, one man and one woman.