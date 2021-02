LANSING (WLNS)- A reminder later this morning, there will be a food distribution for Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton county residents at the Greater Lansing Foodbank.

Its located at the Olivet Baptist Church on 5455 Willoughby Road and will run from 9 to 11 this morning.

The foodbank is intended for those who are struggling financially or have run into hard times during the C ovid -19 pandemic.