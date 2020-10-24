HAPPENING TODAY: Kroger with cardinal health and dispose-r-x hosting drug take back event

FILE – This Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 photo shows tablets of ibuprofen in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration said that pregnant women should avoid a group of common pain relievers including Advil and Aleve for the last four months of pregnancy, expanding the warning from three months. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Mich. (WLNS)- Kroger is collaborating with cardinal health and dispose-r-x – and is hosting a drug take-back event to clean out medicine cabinets to avoid the misuse of drugs.

During these events…Kroger pharmacy associates distribute free reusable shopping totes with dispose r-x at-home medication disposal packets and materials.



The program offers age appropriate resources to teach others about using medications safely.

Since 2009, more than 90,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs have been collected for safe disposal during these events.