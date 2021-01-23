HAPPENING TODAY: The Shyft Group looking to hire hundreds of new workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Shyft Group is offering different job opportunities today. Previously knows as ‘Spartan Motors,’ the company is known for manufacturing commercial fleet and specialty vehicles.

The company says it’s looking to hire hundreds of new workers. Those looking to be one of them, by attending their hiring event from 10 AM to 2PM — at 1000 Reynolds Rd. in Charlotte.

Salaries range from $15 to $27 dollars per hour depending on the job and experience. Positions available include painters, team leads, welders, production assemblers, and more.

The flyer for today’s event is attached below: