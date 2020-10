LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The “Women for Trump bus tour” is making a stop right here in Lansing. This will be one of many stops for the buses trip around the state of Michigan.

The main objective is to keep all of the president’s voters excited for election day as the campaign heads into the home stretch.



This tour follows up the president’s trip to Michigan when he was in Muskegon last week to hold a campaign rally.