Haulin’ Pollen; video gets up close and personal with bees in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On an early June evening in Marquette, a familiar hum returns to one city neighborhood.

Some bees were busy collecting pollen. Our cameras captured them in motion. You can see the yellow masses on their legs are where all that pollen is stored.

Some of the video has been slowed down to show you how these bees get the job done. Some of it is full speed to show how quickly they work to gather this essential ingredient.

Spend a minute to relax and watch them work without the concern for getting stung.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development, “Pollinators, such as honey bees, native bees, other insects, and mammals, are vital to the production of fruits, vegetables, and nuts in the United States. Honeybee pollination alone adds more than $15 billion in value to the country’s crops. Worldwide, pollinators contribute to the production of more than 35% of the world’s crops. Pollinators play a key part of agriculture and food systems sustainability in the United States and contribute greatly to the economy of the country’s agricultural sector. A strong pollinator community overall helps ensure a better environment.”