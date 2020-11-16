Health care officials hope new COVID-19 orders help ease hospital burden

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus are increasing every day, as the number of people getting sick is higher than ever before.

Right now there are a combined total of 152 coronavirus patients at Sparrow and McLaren hospitals.

Sparrow hospital president, Alan Vierling says they’re seeing a net gain of 4 coronavirus patients every day.

He says the numbers compared to the first wave have tripled. He adds that anything we can do to decrease physical contact, maintain social distancing, and enhance mask-wearing will have a positive impact on slowing this thing down.

He says the three-week pause issued by the Michigan department of health and human services will help stop some of the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s a step in the right direction. it is not perhaps as far as we could go. there are still more things in the state’s bag of options. but you’ve got to take a stance and you have to start someplace. they did the right thing” Vierling said.

Right now McLaren hospital is nearing bed capacity. chief medical officer Dr. Linda Peterson says she’s hopeful the new order will help flatten the curve.

“We still have capacity that’s one of the things I want to stress. as far as our covid number we have doubled in the numbers that we have,” Dr. Peterson said.