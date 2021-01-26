Health Departments and Tri County office on Aging offering seniors help to get singed up for COVID-19 vaccine

Mich. (WLNS) The Tri-County Office on Aging helps seniors in Clinton, Eaton, and Ingham counties with everything from, food, housing, caregiver support, Medicare, Medicade — and more.

Now with the Covid-19 crisis, its now helping seniors, get signed-up for the vaccine.

Marion Owen is the executive director of the Agency and she says, “we’ve been receiving a lot of calls since this all started.”

“We’re going to have a staff person devoted to calling back people helping people get rides, giving them information, helping them fill out the forms,and we can maybe do it online for them, so we’re trying to tackle this from different ways,” says Owen

With transportation Owen says CATA and Clinton Transit are offering seniors free rides — if they need a lift to a vaccination site.

“Tri-County” is also working directly with local health departments– to find ways to give vaccines at different sites, such as senior living places.

“This is just in the planning stages with Ingham and Clinton, they’re looking at sites but you have to have staff there you have to have a clean, there’s all sort of criteria they have to go through,” says Owen

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says, “we’re having to figure out before we step in where something is already planned which one of those places are paired up with a pharmacy partner already and there’s a plan for that so we don’t step all over that and mess up that partnership.”

While the vaccine rollout has been slow, State Officials say, they’ve made a lot of progress over the last 2 weeks.

So if you’re a senior and you need help, with vaccine appointments, or anything else, the Tri-County Office of Aging says, don’t hesitate.

Give them a call at 517-887-1440, because their services are always available.

You can also call 2-1-1.