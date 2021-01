Mich. (WLNS) There are five known cases of the new Covid-19 Variant in our state– all of which are in Washtenaw county.

Most of those cases have been traced from Ann Arbor.

What makes the B 117 variant different is that it is significantly more contagious.



Now, doctors are recommending people to wear a mask with layers or even two masks to prevent the spread and from cases to rise in our state.