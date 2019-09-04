September is Pain Awareness Month, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Department of the National Institutes of Health.
Pain is the most common reason for seeking medical care and the NCCIH suggests the need for integrative approaches for pain management.
Most people have significant back pain at least once in their lives and often the cause is unknown, according to the NCCIH.
According to the 2012 National Interview Survey, approximately 9.5 percent of U.S. adults and 3.1 percent of U.S. children practiced yoga in 2012.
Research suggests that acupuncture can help manage certain pain conditions, but evidence about its value for other health issues is uncertain. NCCIH does not suggest using acupuncture to postpone seeing a health care provider about a health problem.
Massage therapy has been studied for several types of pain, including low-back pain, neck and shoulder pain, pain from osteoarthritis of the knee, and headaches.
Each year, up to one-quarter of U.S. adults experience low-back pain.
Health Officials: 1 in 4 adults deals with back pain
