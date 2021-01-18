Health officials: Don’t let COVID-19 stop you from getting cancer screenings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Yes, there’s a global pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you should neglect your health, and stop going for check ups and screenings, especially if you think something might wrong.

According to health experts at McLaren Greater Lansing, when it comes to cancer, every second counts. Regular screenings are crucial to detection and treatment before cancer spreads and can make the difference between catastrophic consequences or a life as a survivor.

Colonoscopies, mammograms, and lung cancer screenings are among the potentially life-saving tests that many people have put off over fears of being exposed to COVID-19. In fact, a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control shows 41% of Americans say they’ve delayed or avoided seeking care due to concerns over the virus.

McLaren says, for those with undetected cancers, the time that passes before a tumor is discovered in a screening could mean their options for surgery and treatment are extremely limited.

The five-year survival rate for breast cancer is 99% for tumors located within the breast, but drops to 27% once the cancer has metastasized to distant parts of the body. The 90% five-year survival rate for colon cancer falls to just 14% after it spreads, and the five-year survival rate for lung cancer is just 5% after spreading to distant parts of the body.

So what are the next steps? McLaren Says to find or talk to a primary care physician accepting new patients to discuss screenings.