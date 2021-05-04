Health officials ease mask mandates as vaccine demand declines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting Thursday, May 6, you may see less masks.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says you won’t need to wear a mask when you’re outside anymore unless you’re at a gathering of 100 or more people.

Fully vaccinated people with no symptoms won’t need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at all.

There will also be changes for youth sports. Masks won’t be needed anymore during practices or games for non-contact outdoor sports. Testing won’t be required for fully vaccinated students.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the new guidelines are a result of more Michiganders getting vaccinated.

“We’re making incredible strides to get back to the things that we all know and love and getting vaccinated is the most critical component of our ability to get back to normal,” she said.

Starting Thursday, May 6th, we are relaxing protocols for outdoor activities. We are making incredible strides to ensure everyone gets vaccinated. Because of this, we can take further steps to get Vacc to Normal and enjoy larger outdoor gatherings with our friends and family. pic.twitter.com/NbCUJIogAK — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 5, 2021

In Ingham County, health officer Linda Vail, says demand for the vaccine is dwindling.

“In the past few weeks we’ve had as many as 10 to 12,000 appointments scheduled in a week. This week we’re anticipating… just almost 6,000 so those numbers are tapering off,” Vail said.

Today President Biden set a national goal of getting 70 percent of Americans at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th.

It’s a goal, Gov. Whitmer and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun hope Michiganders will help meet.